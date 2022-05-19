Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.06% of Avery Dennison worth $189,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,392,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,161,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $168.47 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

