Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Decreased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 90,722 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 1,354,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

