AXIS Token (AXIS) Trading 19.1% Higher This Week

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $307.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

