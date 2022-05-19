B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 14,056 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 14,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,881,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,698,843. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

Shares of RILY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 362,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,229 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

