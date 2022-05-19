B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $404.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

In other news, Director Monty J. Bennett acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $66,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

