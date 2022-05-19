Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

NYSE:DTE opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.