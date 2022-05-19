Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $9,773,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

