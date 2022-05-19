Bailard Inc. Buys New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,764,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

GTES opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

