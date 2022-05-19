Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 3,100 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Calix by 140.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.