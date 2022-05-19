Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,286,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,594.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 194,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ACES stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.