Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $434.33 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.35 and a 200 day moving average of $395.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

