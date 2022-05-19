Bailard Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

General Motors stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

