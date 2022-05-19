Bailard Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American National Group by 220.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.10. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

