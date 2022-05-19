Bailard Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.09% of Timberland Bancorp worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

