Bailard Inc. Has $223,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of UDR opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.