Bailard Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NYSE CLX opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

