Bailard Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 187,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.