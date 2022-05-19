Bailard Inc. Invests $206,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 211,127 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 209,917 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,977,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

SJI opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

