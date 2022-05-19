Bailard Inc. Invests $218,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

