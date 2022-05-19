Bailard Inc. Invests $218,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $8,111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,930,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

PBH opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

