Bailard Inc. Invests $247,000 in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $348.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt acquired 8,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,809,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,573.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 246,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.