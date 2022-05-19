Bailard Inc. Invests $248,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after acquiring an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

