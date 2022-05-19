Bailard Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $352,916,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,107,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

