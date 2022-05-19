Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

EHC opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

