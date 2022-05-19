Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,773,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 121.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

EAT opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

