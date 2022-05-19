Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,100 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 156.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

