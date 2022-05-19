Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,600 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $70,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $8,111,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $6,530,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

