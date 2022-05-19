Bailard Inc. Sells 1,312 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

ACES opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

