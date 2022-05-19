Bailard Inc. Sells 378 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

