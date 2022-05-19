Bailard Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,160,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 634,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,147,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 161,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

