Bailard Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.47 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.