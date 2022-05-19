Bailard Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

NYSE:CMC opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

