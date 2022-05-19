Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,400 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 742,430 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 519,273 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,948,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 439,087 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

