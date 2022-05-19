Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.36 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

