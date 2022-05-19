Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

