Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.30 ($6.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.29) to €7.30 ($7.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.20 ($6.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.15) to €6.40 ($6.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

BBVA opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

