Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,406 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,949,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $277.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

