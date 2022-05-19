Bank of Montreal Can Buys 40,459 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of FedEx worth $159,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 728,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after buying an additional 59,642 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $203.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.69.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.