Bank of Montreal Can Has $156.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $156,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

