Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Fortinet worth $112,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.27 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.