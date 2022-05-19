Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $153,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

NYSE PNC opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

