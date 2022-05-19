Bank of Montreal Can Sells 132,328 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of AutoZone worth $119,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.11.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,839.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,042.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,973.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

