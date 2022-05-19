Bank of Montreal Can Sells 179,710 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $144,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,858,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $412.25 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.59 and a 200-day moving average of $572.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 374.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

