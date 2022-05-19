Bank of Montreal Can Sells 251,247 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $129,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,031 shares of company stock valued at $26,973,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.