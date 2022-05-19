Bank of Montreal Can Sells 802,855 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,177,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 802,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $121,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

