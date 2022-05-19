Bank of Montreal Can Sells 929,003 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 929,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of CSX worth $127,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.