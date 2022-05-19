Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.81. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 23,470 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

