Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.96) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ETR UTDI opened at €30.43 ($31.70) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. United Internet has a 12-month low of €26.24 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($39.24). The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

