Barclays Raises Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Price Target to GBX 290

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grainger from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Grainger stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Grainger has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

