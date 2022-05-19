Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) price objective on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 3,000 ($36.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.82) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.39) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($16.22) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.28).

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,759 ($21.68) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($18.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,941.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,823.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

